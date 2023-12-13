Singapore Tourism Board Names Markus Tan As Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia, And Africa

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 12, 2023: The Singapore Tourism Board announces the appointment of Mr. Markus Tan as the Regional Director for India, Middle East, South Asia, and Africa (IMESA), effective January 1, 2024. In his new role, based in Mumbai, Mr. Tan will spearhead STB's initiatives in promoting Leisure and Business Travel & Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (BTMICE) in the IMESA region. His responsibilities will include overseeing travel promotions, public relations, and marketing, and driving developmental efforts to enhance Singapore's position as a premier travel and business destination.



Mr. Tan is a veteran of STB, having dedicated 18 years to the organisation in various pivotal roles. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Director for World Expo and led the whole-of-government efforts to conceptualise, develop, and operate the Singapore Pavilion at Osaka World Expo 2025. From 2015 to 2022, he was based in Tokyo, Japan, as the Regional Director for North Asia, overseeing STB operations in Japan and the Republic of Korea. His innovative marketing initiatives and collaborations with several brands played a crucial role in showcasing Singapore as an exciting destination, influencing markets beyond the two countries. His international stint includes an impactful role in Guangzhou, China, where he was appointed Area Director, Southern China, and Hong Kong and Macau. His significant contributions to the tourism industry have left an indelible mark on the China and North Asia markets, as they have been instrumental in transforming these dynamic regions into key pillars of Singapore's global tourism success. One of Mr. Tan's unique strengths is his keen grasp and deep understanding of the BTMICE market through his various roles and projects in the space. Over the years, he has honed his skills and held key positions like Deputy Director, BTMICE Planning & Marketing, where he played a crucial role in developing strategies for the growth of Singapore's BTMICE industry, as well as in marketing activities to strengthen Singapore's position as a global business and MICE destination.



Mr. Tan will be taking over from the current Regional Director, Mr. GB Srithar. Speaking on the leadership handover, Mr. Srithar said,“I am thrilled to pass on the baton to Markus to lead Singapore's tourism business across the IMESA region. Over the course of my tenure in this role, we have witnessed India's steady growth into a true global powerhouse, with an outbound tourism market that is brimming with opportunities. With his robust expertise in the industry and building on the strong affinity that Indian travellers have for Singapore, I am confident that he is in good stead to steer the organisation through this new era of travel and tourism.”



On his appointment, Mr. Tan said, "I am excited to take on the role of STB's Regional Director in IMESA. India is a nation of rich culture, diversity, and, particularly in this historic moment of its explosive global growth, incredible business opportunities. As STB strives to showcase the best of what Singapore has to offer, we remain committed to nurturing our existing relationships and cultivating new ones with the Indian travel industry. With the support of my team, I look forward to embarking on this journey with our partners and friends across India and together encouraging Indians to build even deeper connections with Singapore."





About the Singapore Tourism Board:



The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is the lead development agency for tourism, one of Singapore's key economic sectors. Together with industry partners and the community, we shape a dynamic Singapore tourism landscape. We bring the Passion Made Possible brand to life by differentiating Singapore as a vibrant destination that inspires people to share and deepen their passions.

