Canada, New Zealand, Australia call for global initiative to achieve "sustainable ceasefire" in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand called for a global initiative to achieve a "sustainable ceasefire" in the conflict in the Gaza Strip.



The leaders of the three countries expressed alarm over the decreasing safe spaces for civilians in the Palestinian enclave, particularly in light of continuing Israeli attacks.



The prime ministers voiced profound concern about the extent of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the persisting threats faced by all Palestinians.



"The recent pause in hostilities allowed for the release of more than 100 hostages and supported an increase in humanitarian access to affected civilians," the presidents stated in a declaration.



"We want to see this pause resumed and support urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire. This cannot be one-sided," they noted.



They called for greater and continuous access for humanitarian aid without obstacles or interruptions.



"The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians."



Israel launched airstrikes and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, alongside imposing a blockade, in response to a cross-border assault by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7th.



Gaza's health authorities report that at least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and 50,100 injured as a result of the Israeli military actions.

