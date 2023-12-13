               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Oil Prices Go Down


12/13/2023 2:23:55 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on December 12 decreased by $2.4 and amounted to $77.82 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan also decreased by $2.4 (to $76.41 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $56.85 per barrel, which is $2,56 less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $2.39 on December 12 compared to the previous indicator, to $73.56 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on December 12.

