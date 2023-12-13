“Maestro” Tariff Provides Business Owners With A Discount Of Up To 65%

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As we have reported, Birbank Business has announced the launch
of the brand new, highly profitable product tailored specifically
for businesses.
This innovative offering includes essential banking operations
and products, setting a new standard in the banking industry of
Azerbaijan. Customers can now select the specific volume and
variety of transactions and services that align perfectly with the
unique needs of their business, allowing them to create their own
tariff packages.
This innovative product creates an excellent opportunity for
entrepreneurs and companies to enhance their business management
with the added convenience of adapting tariffs to suit their unique
needs. By December 31, every entrepreneur joining“Maestro” tariff
will be able to get an average discount of up to 65% on bank
expenses such as domestic and foreign transfers, transfers to
salary cards and cash-out.
It is essential to highlight that clients have the flexibility
to create tariff packages according to their business needs through
a range of specified operations and services, including:
- Transfers in national currency within the country
- Transfers abroad
- Filling up salary cards
- Currency exchange
- Cash withdrawals from ATMs using business and entrepreneur
cards
- Ordering and delivery of salary, business cards, and
entrepreneur cards
The“Maestro” tariff offers a distinctive advantage to business
owners: the option to use the product without the need to visit the
bank. Instead, they can simply pay an annual service fee through
Birbank Biznes. Customers can also take advantage of a specific
number of complimentary currency exchanges based on the banking
services they select.
To get more information or to order the time and cost-effective
“Maestro” tariff, please log into your account using the following
link: ,
navigate to the“Maestro” section through the“Tariffs” menu.
Alternatively, you can contact our information center at 896 for
further assistance.
