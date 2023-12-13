Turkmenistan And Iran Discuss Comprehensive Development Of Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 13. Turkmenistan and Iran discussed a wide range of issues related to
the development of bilateral relations, Trend reports.
The talks were held between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of
Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid
Meredov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and
International Affairs Reza Najafi, who arrived in Ashgabat on a
working visit.
During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of visits
and meetings at the highest and highest levels in strengthening a
constructive and trusting political dialogue between the two
friendly countries.
As part of the discussion on the development of trade and
economic ties between them, attention was paid to cooperation in
the gas industry, electric power industry and transport.
In this context, the importance of holding a complex of trade
and economic events and meetings in November this year in Ashgabat
was emphasized.
Furthermore, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, based on the
common historical, cultural and spiritual traditions of the two
peoples, was identified as one of the key areas of Turkmen-Iranian
relations, in connection with which the need for further expansion
of cultural and humanitarian ties was noted.
Meanwhile, the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan
and Iran occupies one of the main places in the modern geopolitical
dynamics of the region, based on the common interests and strategic
benefits of both countries.
Economic partnerships in the fields of energy, transport and
trade, as well as joint infrastructure projects such as the
construction of transport corridors, play an important role in
strengthening mutually beneficial relations.
