Tajikistan, WFP Sign Mou On Implementing Strategic Plan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 13. Tajikistan and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, Trend reports.

As per the Tajikistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the bilateral document was signed by Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and the Representative and Director of the WFP in Tajikistan, Adham Musallam.

The agreement aims to regulate cooperation in implementing the WFP Country Strategic Plan for 2023-2026 in Tajikistan. During the meeting, both parties assessed the current state of collaboration between Tajikistan and the WFP and exchanged views on its future prospects.

WFP has been actively involved in Tajikistan since 1993 and is currently operating under the Country Strategic Plan (2023-2026), initiated in January 2023.

This strategic plan sets specific goals for the upcoming years, aiming to enhance the livelihoods, resilience, and adaptive capacities of food-insecure and vulnerable populations in both urban and rural areas through the improvement of climate-resilient and nutrition-sensitive agricultural and food value chains by 2026.