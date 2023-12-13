Tajikistan, WFP Sign Mou On Implementing Strategic Plan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 13. Tajikistan
and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have signed a
Memorandum of Understanding, Trend reports.
As per the Tajikistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the bilateral
document was signed by Tajikistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs,
Sirojiddin Muhriddin, and the Representative and Director of the
WFP in Tajikistan, Adham Musallam.
The agreement aims to regulate cooperation in implementing the
WFP Country Strategic Plan for 2023-2026 in Tajikistan. During the
meeting, both parties assessed the current state of collaboration
between Tajikistan and the WFP and exchanged views on its future
prospects.
WFP has been actively involved in Tajikistan since 1993 and is
currently operating under the Country Strategic Plan (2023-2026),
initiated in January 2023.
This strategic plan sets specific goals for the upcoming years,
aiming to enhance the livelihoods, resilience, and adaptive
capacities of food-insecure and vulnerable populations in both
urban and rural areas through the improvement of climate-resilient
and nutrition-sensitive agricultural and food value chains by
2026.
