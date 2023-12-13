Ukraine Rejects Idea Of Territorial Concessions To Russia - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine does not intend to cede any of its territory to Russia because it must protect its people from Russian abuse.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Tuesday.

"How can Ukraine simply give up its territories? This would be absolute madness. We very often mention God, and that would definitely not be a Christian thing to do because our people, families, children live there, they are part of Ukrainian society," Zelensky said, answering a question about possible territorial concessions for the sake of ending the war.

says American people“won't walk away” from Ukrain

He emphasized that "we are talking about actual people who are being abused, raped, and murdered." "How can you abandon your people? The question is not only about the land, but about people, their fate, their life stories, families, children. How can we give away children?... I don't know who is bringing such things up, but I have only one question to those 'voices': are they ready to give their children to terrorists? I don't think so," the president said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine is on a working visit to Washington. On Tuesday, he met with the Democratic and Republican Senators and Representatives, as well as with President Joe Biden.