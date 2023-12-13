Ukraine's Air Defense Downs 10 Ballistic Missiles, 10 Kamikaze Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The air defense forces of Ukraine intercepted 10 kamikaze drones and 10 ballistic missiles Russia launched overnight Wednesday.

That's according to the Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the invaders attacked Ukraine, employing Shahed-type drones from the Balaklava area (occupied Crimea). Ten launches of Shahed-136/131 one-way attack UAVs were recorded. All 10 were destroyed by Ukraine's Air Force, jointly with the elements of Ukraine's air defense forces," the statement says.

Almost all enemy UAVs were intercepted in the airspace over Odesa, in the area of responsibility of Air Command South.

Kyiv authorities elaborate on damage from Russian ballistic attack

"At exactly 03:00 on December 13, 2023, the enemy launched a missile attack on the capital of Ukraine," the statement added.

As noted, all 10 incoming targets flying along a ballistic trajectory were shot down by the air defense unit of Ukraine's Air Force. The type of missiles can be determined only after the experts examine the debris.

It should be recalled that a series of explosions was reported in Kyiv in the early hours of Wednesday before the air raid alert went off.