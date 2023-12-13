U.S. Politicians To Able To Agree On Supplemental Funding For Ukraine - Biden

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Congress will eventually approve a bill on the allocation of multibillion-dollar aid package to support Ukraine's defense capabilities.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced this during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"We're in negotiations to get funding we need (to support Ukraine - ed.), not making promises but hopeful

we can get there. I think we can," said Biden.

According to him, "There's a strong bipartisan political support for Ukraine, small number of Republicans who don't want to support Ukraine but they don't speak for the majority of the Republicans, in my view," the U.S. president emphasized.

says American people“won't walk away” from Ukrain

Biden added that "the world's watching what we do."

"We would send a horrible message to an aggressor and allies if we walked away this time, and it would hurt our national security," the U.S. president concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Republican minority in the U.S. Senate blocked a procedural vote on a bill to provide supplemental funding, including for security aid to Ukraine and Israel, justifying their move by the lack of provisions on border policy changes.

Earlier, Senate Democrats introduced a bill on supplemental funding for U.S. national security needs in the total amount of about $111 billion. It provides for assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as measures aimed at protecting the U.S. southern border.