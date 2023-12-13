U.S. Politicians To Able To Agree On Supplemental Funding For Ukraine - Biden

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Congress will eventually approve a bill on the allocation of multibillion-dollar aid package to support Ukraine's defense capabilities.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced this during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.
"We're in negotiations to get funding we need (to support Ukraine - ed.), not making promises but hopeful
we can get there. I think we can," said Biden.
According to him, "There's a strong bipartisan political support for Ukraine, small number of Republicans who don't want to support Ukraine but they don't speak for the majority of the Republicans, in my view," the U.S. president emphasized. Read also: Biden
says American people“won't walk away” from Ukrain
Biden added that "the world's watching what we do."
"We would send a horrible message to an aggressor and allies if we walked away this time, and it would hurt our national security," the U.S. president concluded.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Republican minority in the U.S. Senate blocked a procedural vote on a bill to provide supplemental funding, including for security aid to Ukraine and Israel, justifying their move by the lack of provisions on border policy changes. Read also:
Ukraine rejects idea of territorial concessions to Russia - Zelensky
Earlier, Senate Democrats introduced a bill on supplemental funding for U.S. national security needs in the total amount of about $111 billion. It provides for assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as measures aimed at protecting the U.S. southern border.
MENAFN13122023000193011044ID1107585486
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.