Russia's Death Toll In Ukraine Up To 341,500

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to December 13, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces have eliminated 341,500 Russian invaders, including 850 in the past day.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, as of December 13, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 5,682 (+18) enemy tanks, 10,594 (+15) armored fighting vehicles, 8,076 (+3) artillery systems, 919 (+0) rocket salvo systems, 605 (+0) air defense systems, 324 (+0) warplanes, 324 (+0) helicopters, 6,173 (+10) drones, 1,596 (+0) cruise missiles, 22 (+0) warships/cutters, a submarine, 10,662 (+12) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,176 (+6) units of specialized equipment.

As reported, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 10 enemy attack drones and 10 ballistic missiles.