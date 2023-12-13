National Taekwondo Fighter Claims Bronze In Romania

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani female taekwondo fighter Zemfira Hasanzade has
claimed a bronze medal at the U21 European Championships held in
Bucharest, Romania.
She secured the medal in the 46kg bronze medal bout, Azernews reports.
Zemfira Hasanzade defeated the taekwondo fighters, who
represented Finland, Italy and Greece.
Note that the national team went to the competition under the
leadership of Mammad Abdullayev (head of men's team), Zahid
Mammadov (senior coach) and Park Sun-mi (head of women's team).
At the European Taekwondo Under-21 Championships 2023, taekwondo
fighters competed in 16 weight categories (8 men and 8 women). Some
14 gold medals went to Spain, Turkiye and Croatia.
