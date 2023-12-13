               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
National Taekwondo Fighter Claims Bronze In Romania


12/13/2023 2:23:26 AM

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani female taekwondo fighter Zemfira Hasanzade has claimed a bronze medal at the U21 European Championships held in Bucharest, Romania.

She secured the medal in the 46kg bronze medal bout, Azernews reports.

Zemfira Hasanzade defeated the taekwondo fighters, who represented Finland, Italy and Greece.

Note that the national team went to the competition under the leadership of Mammad Abdullayev (head of men's team), Zahid Mammadov (senior coach) and Park Sun-mi (head of women's team).

At the European Taekwondo Under-21 Championships 2023, taekwondo fighters competed in 16 weight categories (8 men and 8 women). Some 14 gold medals went to Spain, Turkiye and Croatia.

