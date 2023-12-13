Israeli forces arrest director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Gaza-based Health Ministry reported that Ahmed al-Kahlout, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, and all medical staff within the facility have been detained by the Israeli army.



The medical staff was subjected to an "interrogation under threat inside the emergency department of the hospital" by Israeli forces, according to Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesperson for the ministry.



On Tuesday, the army reportedly stormed the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip after having besieged it for several days, as stated by al-Qudra.



The Israeli military gathered Palestinian men, along with healthcare personnel, in the hospital courtyard, he declared, voicing concern that they might be “arrested or liquidated.”



"We urge the UN, World Health Organization and Red Cross to act immediately to save the people inside the hospital and to protect them,” al-Qudra stated.



On Monday, Gaza's Health Ministry reported that the Israeli army imposed a siege on the hospital in Beit Lahia city. Israel initiated air and land bombardments on the Gaza Strip and implemented a siege, along with a ground offensive, in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.



As a result of the Israeli onslaught, Gaza's health authorities state that at least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed, and 50,100 others have been injured since then.

