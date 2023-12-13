British Parliament Welcomes Joint Statement Of Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The British Parliament expressed support for the joint statement
of the Administration of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of
Armenia dated December 7, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK said, Azernews reports.
House of Commons member David Duguid, in his speech in
parliament, called the joint statement a historical event. He
inquired about the efforts of the British government towards
achieving a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
British Foreign Minister for Europe Leo Docherty noted that the
joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia, confirming their
intention to normalize bilateral relations, is encouraging. He
stressed that the UK fully supports the parties' efforts to achieve
a historic and lasting peace.
MENAFN13122023000195011045ID1107585482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.