British Parliament Welcomes Joint Statement Of Azerbaijan And Armenia


12/13/2023 2:23:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The British Parliament expressed support for the joint statement of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia dated December 7, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK said, Azernews reports.

House of Commons member David Duguid, in his speech in parliament, called the joint statement a historical event. He inquired about the efforts of the British government towards achieving a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

British Foreign Minister for Europe Leo Docherty noted that the joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia, confirming their intention to normalize bilateral relations, is encouraging. He stressed that the UK fully supports the parties' efforts to achieve a historic and lasting peace.

