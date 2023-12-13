Dense layer smog blankets Bosnian capital Sarajevo

(MENAFN) With the advent of winter, Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, finds itself enveloped in a dense layer of air pollution, as per data released on Tuesday by air quality technology firm IQAir.



According to the Swiss company's findings, the air pollution index for Sarajevo stands at 171 based on the US Air Quality Index, a metric employed by the US Environmental Protection Agency.



This index denotes increasing pollution levels as the reading rises and is also 18.7 times higher than the annual air quality guideline value set by the UN World Health Organization (WHO).



Despite its historical and natural charm, Sarajevo has become nearly obscured from view due to the thick smog, especially when viewed from the elevated surrounding mountains. The primary contributors to air pollution in Sarajevo are the emissions from older-model vehicles and the use of low-calorie fuels for heating.



Sarajevo is not the sole city in the Western Balkans grappling with poor air quality; North Macedonia's capital, Skopje, registers an air pollution level of 154, according to IQAir.



Numerous studies highlight the severe consequences of air pollution, including premature deaths, adverse health effects, and lower educational test scores, underscoring the pressing need for effective measures to address this environmental challenge.

