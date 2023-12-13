USD/JPY Forecast: Looks For Buyers. Did It Find Some?

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) In the USD/JPY currency pair, the US dollar has been exhibiting a pattern of indecision during early Monday trading, oscillating around a significant trendline. This underscores a market that appears somewhat oversold, juxtaposed against the backdrop of the Japanese yen. The yen, in its current state, is under the influence of a central bank that lacks the ability to implement tighter monetary policies.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

There has been speculation about a potential shift in the Bank of Japan's policy. However, such conjectures seem to be far from reality. The overwhelming level of debt in Japan acts as a formidable barrier, hindering any significant policy alterations. This situation anchors the yen in a position of weakness, unable to keep pace with potential monetary tightening elsewhere

Looking at the broader market, volatility remains a constant feature. A significant indicator to watch is whether the US dollar can surpass the upper limit of Monday's trading session's candlestick. Should this occur, the market might gear up for an ascent, potentially revisiting last week's highs. A breach above these levels could propel the market towards the 149 mark, opening the gates to further ascents.

Conversely, a downturn breaking below the ¥145 threshold would signal a negative shift, possibly leading to a descent towards the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). In such a scenario, the market's tumultuous nature becomes even more pronounced. The bond market, in this context, becomes an essential barometer, providing insights into the long-term direction of the currency pair.

Amidst this volatility, value hunters seem to be re-entering the fray, eyeing potential opportunities. The market's recent pullback has piqued the interest of investors looking to capitalize on what they perceive as undervalued US dollars. This influx of interest could be a pivotal factor in the market's next moves.

The Japanese yen, on the other hand, is poised to remain one of the weaker currencies in the Forex world. The necessity to maintain low interest rates in Japan, combined with the benefits of holding yen-denominated currency pairs, further cements its position.

In the end, the US dollar and Japanese yen are engaged in a complex dance, influenced by monetary policies, market speculations, and investor sentiments. As each factor plays its role, the currency markets continue to be a hotspot of activity, challenging and enticing traders worldwide.





Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best currency trading platforms in the industry for you.