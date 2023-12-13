AUD/USD Forecast: Drift Lower On Tuesday

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



During Tuesday's trading session, the AUD/USD exhibited significant negativity, notably slicing below the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average.

This development marks a concerning shift for the currency, potentially heralding further declines, although it's premature to conclusively assert this trend.

The vicinity of the 200-Day EMA often harbors market noise, creating a complex scenario for predicting the Australian dollar's future trajectory. It's crucial to remember that the Australian dollar is closely linked to global risk appetite, with its value likely to diminish if this appetite decreases.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

Another important factor influencing the Australian dollar is the trajectory of interest rates in the United States. The recent trend of falling U.S. interest rates generally benefits currencies traded against the dollar. However, the Australian economy's strong dependence on China, which is currently not demonstrating robust economic strength, complicates this dynamic. A further breakdown of the Australian dollar below the 0.65 mark could pave the way for a descent towards the 50-Day EMA and potentially even to the 0.64 level.

The market's pullback to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level has also garnered attention, reflecting the heightened interest in this key technical indicator. Recent days have underscored the Australian dollar's sudden shift to a more negative stance, with ongoing volatility being a primary concern. In such a fluctuating market, traders are advised to exercise caution with their position sizes the Australian Dollar's Prospects Amidst Market Volatility

However, it's noteworthy that a break above the high of Monday's candlestick could signify a bullish reversal, potentially propelling the Australian dollar towards the 0.69 level over a more extended period. This would require a lot of work, but I think this could lead to further USD selling in other markets as well.

Traders should approach the market with heightened caution, particularly in light of the upcoming Non-Farm Payroll announcement on Friday. This significant economic indicator is expected to substantially impact the U.S. dollar, thereby affecting currency pairs like the AUD/USD. In such a scenario, holding a large position could be risky, and traders need to be mindful of the potential repercussions on their investments.

Ultimately, the Australian dollar's trajectory is currently mired in uncertainty, influenced by global risk sentiment, interest rate trends in the U.S., and its economic ties with China. Given these factors, and the impending Non-Farm Payroll announcement, it's imperative for traders to remain vigilant and conservative in their position sizing to navigate the potential market shifts effectively.





Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best Australian forex brokers to check out.