Crude Oil Forecast: Seems To Be Stuck In The Same Range

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) During Tuesday's trading session, crude oil markets initially experienced a decline but found substantial support at the lower end of the recent consolidation range.

In the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil market, resilience was a key theme. Prices initially dropped but garnered strong support around the $72.50 level, subsequently demonstrating a revival. The market faced resistance at the $74 level, a point marked by considerable activity on short-term charts. If the market succeeds in breaking above this resistance, the next targets could be the $76 and potentially the $79.50 levels.

A critical factor influencing the oil market is speculation around future demand, particularly considering the potential onset of a recession. The sluggishness of global economies is a concern, as it directly impacts oil demand and prices. The market is navigating through these uncertainties, trying to gauge the balance between supply and demand.



December is expected to be a volatile month for the oil market, with key events like the upcoming jobs report likely to impact the US dollar and, by extension, crude oil demand.

The jobs data is crucial as it could indicate the trajectory of the employment sector. A slowdown in employment could imply a reduction in oil demand, adding another layer of complexity to the already intricate dynamics of the oil market.

Brent crude oil mirrors a similar pattern. It found support at the $77.50 level and showed signs of recovery. The market seems to be aiming for the $80 mark, with an eye on surpassing the $84 level, where the 50-Day EMA lies and which has historically been a noisy area. The Brent market has been consolidating for some time, and this trend looks set to continue. Given these conditions, a cautious approach to position sizing is advisable, and range-bound trading could be a viable strategy in the near term Market Swings Amid Employment Report Anticipation and Global Economic Factors

In the end, both WTI and Brent crude oil markets are navigating through a phase of uncertainty and consolidation, influenced by global economic conditions and speculations about future demand. Traders should remain vigilant and flexible, adapting to the evolving market landscape and the potential volatility that December might bring. The careful monitoring of key economic indicators and geopolitical developments will be essential in making informed trading decisions in this fluctuating market environment.









