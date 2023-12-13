USD/JPY Forecast:Continues To Hang About Support Against Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The U.S. dollar's trading on Tuesday was marked by significant volatility, as it hovered around a key trendline. This pattern suggests a crucial decision point for the market, especially as we enter December, a period often characterized by fluctuating liquidity. The potential for reduced liquidity can't be overlooked, as it inherently brings its own set of challenges and dynamics to the trading landscape.

In contrast, a downward movement breaking below Monday's hammer pattern signals a possible drop to the ¥145 level. This is further supported by the 200-Day EMA lying just beneath.

The recent market retracement has been notably sharp, partly fueled by persistent rumors about the Bank of Japan contemplating a shift towards tighter monetary policy. However, such speculations have been a recurring theme, and the actual likelihood of this policy shift seems remote at present. The focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve Funds Futures market, which is currently pricing in a 60% chance of a rate cut in the U.S. as early as March.

Looking at the potential for an upward breakout, the first notable resistance lies at ¥147.50. Surpassing this would bring the focus to the peaks from last week, alongside the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). A particularly strong resistance is expected near ¥149.80, a breach of which might set the stage for a rise to the ¥152 mark. It's essential to understand that the USD/JPY currency pair is significantly influenced by U.S. interest rates, especially the 10-year yield. With the U.S. jobs report scheduled for release on Friday, we can anticipate heightened volatility towards the week's end. Despite these uncertainties, there's a prevailing sentiment favoring buyers in the short term, driven by the long-term uptrend and the benefits accruing from holding U.S. dollars against the Japanese yen, especially considering the daily swap rates USD/JPY Trends Amid Speculation

This trading environment underscores the market's sensitivity to a range of economic indicators and expectations regarding central bank policies. Traders and investors need vigilance, especially as the week progresses towards the release of the jobs data, which could significantly influence market movements. The trajectory of the USD/JPY pair will be heavily dictated by these evolving economic narratives and the actions of central banks that are seemingly the only thing people are talking about. As the market stands at this juncture, noise is coming.

