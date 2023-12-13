EUR/USD Forecast: Sees Pressure In The Short-Term

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The EUR/USD experienced a slight downturn in Tuesday's trading session, encountering considerable volatility around the 1.08 level.

This level has historically been significant, and current market movements suggest a gradual erosion of this support. Notably, there was a move to break below the low of Monday's large candlestick. In addition to this, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average lies just beneath, potentially offering additional support.

A pivotal point to watch is the 1.0850 level. Surpassing this could open up the possibility of challenging the 1.09 level, which has previously acted as a short-term resistance. If the market manages to breach this resistance, it might set its sights on the 1.10 level, a threshold that has repeatedly served as a significant barrier and is likely to attract considerable attention.A Lot of Noise Coming

The future direction of the Euro is heavily influenced by the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. Speculations around potential policy adjustments are a key factor in the currency's movements. Additionally, the economic condition of the European Union, which currently appears weak, is also crucial. The European Central Bank (ECB) may find itself under pressure given these economic challenges. The market is concurrently grappling with multiple factors, resulting in heightened volatility and unpredictable movements.

Another important event on the horizon is the Non-Farm Payroll announcement, expected later in the week. This, along with the PMI numbers, could introduce additional fluctuations during the session. Given these circumstances, traders need to exercise caution with their position sizing and be prepared for significant volatility. The current market scenario suggests that short-term traders will continue to play a dominant role in the Euro's movements, constantly influencing its direction with their trading strategies.

In the end, the Euro is navigating through a complex and highly variable landscape of not only data – but nonsense as well. Its value is being shaped by a combination of factors including key economic indicators, monetary policies of major central banks, and the overall health of the European economy. Traders should remain vigilant and adaptable, employing cautious trading strategies to manage the risks associated with this uncertain and frequently turbulent market. As the situation evolves, staying informed and responsive to central bank nonsense will go a long way in this pair. Traders have been clamoring for cheap money from the Fed, are they going to get it?

