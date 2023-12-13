Silver Forecast: Looks For The Bottom

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The silver market has exhibited a back-and-forth movement during the Wednesday trading session, maintaining a position just above the critical $24 mark. This price level is not only psychologically significant due to its round figure but also historically important in the trading arena. As the market progresses through the Wednesday session, there is an increased focus on whether silver can establish a stable footing following its considerable recent decline. Market analysts are keenly observing the potential for value-seeking behavior in the silver market, especially after the notable sell-off.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started



The bond market, in turn, exerts a substantial influence on silver prices. Rising interest rates typically pose a challenge to silver. Given the current market conditions and the interplay with bond yields, the next couple of days could provide valuable insights into the longer-term trajectory of silver prices, especially considering the heightened market volatility recently observed.

A critical juncture for silver in the short term is the $24 level. Should prices fall below this threshold, the market could be looking at a descent towards the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average, an indicator that is likely to draw significant attention, particularly as it is on an upward trajectory. Despite the recent sell-off, there is a general sentiment that value hunters may soon re-enter the market, though the immediate next days might witness subdued activity. This anticipation is partly due to the impending jobs report, which is expected to have a considerable impact on the bond market Bond Market and It's Influence

In the event of a further decline in silver prices, a minor rebound might be expected. However, a break below the 50-Day EMA could signal a more significant downturn. While such a breakdown is not immediately anticipated, it remains a consideration for traders and investors. On the flip side, a move above the $24.50 level would indicate a potential uptrend, possibly leading to a retest of the market highs.

Ultimately, the silver market is currently navigating through a phase of heightened volatility, influenced by key technical levels and looming economic data. As the market reacts to these factors, traders are advised to maintain reasonable position sizes and stay vigilant for potential shifts in either direction. The next few days, particularly in light of the jobs report and its impact on bond yields, could be pivotal in determining the silver market's near-term direction.





Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best regulated forex brokers to check out.