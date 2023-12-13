Crude Oil Forecast: Bounces Slightly

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The crude oil markets exhibited some upward movement during the trading session on Thursday, hinting at a possible correction to the oversold conditions.

This being said, it is unlikely that it means it's the end of the selling pressure, just that we got ahead of ourselves at this point. Traders are pricing in a massive recession in general, at least over the last few weeks.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

In the case of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil, a modest rally was seen during the early hours of Thursday. This upward momentum seems to stem from a combination of short-covering positions and traders seeking opportunities in a market perceived to be undervalued. However, it's important to note that this temporary uptick doesn't necessarily signal a strong buying opportunity. A formidable resistance level looms around $72.50, which had previously served as a crucial support level.

On the downside, the $67.50 level has historically provided substantial support and may be the eventual target for this market. The recent sharp decline suggests that investors should consider both short-term and long-term perspectives. In the long term, the outlook remains uncertain, but over time, there could be potential for a more substantial investment opportunity near the $67.50 level. The markets will continue to see this level as one that needs to be tested sooner or later. I think a lot of noise comes into the picture in that region Looks Similar

Turning to the Brent markets, a similar bounce was observed during the trading session, reflecting traders' interest in capitalizing on perceived value in the market. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) bouncing from the 30 level is seen as a potential entry point for buyers. However, it's essential to acknowledge the presence of significant macroeconomic factors that may weigh on crude oil prices. Concerns of a looming recession have cast a shadow on the demand for crude oil. Although breaking above the $77 level is not currently expected, it remains a possibility.

At the end of the day, the crude oil market is experiencing a modest resurgence on Thursday, driven by short-term factors such as short-covering and possibly opportunistic trading. Nonetheless, the broader outlook remains bearish, with considerable uncertainty surrounding the potential for a reversal. Market participants should exercise caution and closely monitor developments, especially considering the impact of macroeconomic forces on crude oil prices.

Ready to trade our WTI Crude Oil Forex ? We've made a list of the best Forex Oil trading platforms worth trading with.