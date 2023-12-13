S&P 500 Forecast: Bounces From Bottom Of Range

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The S&P 500 exhibited signs of early support in Thursday's trading session, indicating a potential attempt to stabilize within the familiar consolidation range.

This move comes on the heels of a tumultuous Wednesday, a day that left many traders reeling. Despite this, the market is abuzz with excitement over the prospect of a "Santa Claus rally." This is a well-known phenomenon at the end of the year, so there has been a lot of“front running” at this point.

For the time being, the primary focus remains on whether we can maintain our position within this range or if a retreat is in the cards. Should a downward shift occur, the 4500 level is poised as the next support level, closely followed by the 50-Day EMA , which hovers just above the critical 4400 level. Regardless of the direction, traders are searching for reasons to go long on the market, even in the wake of weeks of rapid ascent.A Complete Turn Around?

Wednesday's trading session delivered a sharp about-face, leaving market participants somewhat shaken. As we approach Friday's jobs report, there's a palpable sense of anticipation regarding how investors will respond on Thursday. In the grander scheme of things, it appears that we're in a holding pattern, a stance that makes sense given the remarkable 11% surge witnessed in just a couple of weeks.

Effective position sizing becomes paramount in such an environment. The trajectory of interest rates remains a key determinant of market dynamics. Lower interest rates generally favor stocks, but there is a threshold beyond which rising rates can inflict damage. Thus, it's advisable to keep a vigilant eye on the 10-year yield, as any spike could exert adverse pressure on equities.

In the end, this market appears nearly impervious to selling pressures. However, it's essential to recognize that we are currently in an overextended state. The "Santa Claus rally" may be beckoning, but a degree of caution is warranted, as volatility and market sentiment can shift rapidly. As we move forward, the S&P 500 will continue to test the boundaries of its consolidation range, and traders need to be cautious about the volatility, and the fact that the Non-Farm Payroll announcement comes out on Friday will have its effect as well.





