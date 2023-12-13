S&P 500 Forecast: Continues To See Value Hunters

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The S&P 500 underwent a modest retreat during the early hours of Friday's trading session, reflecting the ongoing turbulence and volatility within this consolidation range. Notably, the market experienced a reversal following the release of a surprisingly robust jobs report, a development that has garnered mixed reactions on Wall Street.

Wall Street's preference leans toward a scenario where the Federal Reserve adopts a loose monetary policy, characterized by the injection of cheap money into the financial system. The desire is to push the Federal Reserve into a position where they are compelled to initiate interest rate cuts. It's a crucial reminder that the stock market operates independently of the broader economy; it revolves around the ebb and flow of capital.

Beneath the surface, the 4550 level emerges as a pivotal short-term support level. Should this level give way, the market may descend towards the 4500 level, a notable zone due to its round, psychologically significant value. Such a descent would likely introduce heightened volatility and may encounter options barriers along the way. A breach below the 4500 level could potentially open the door to a decline towards the $4300 mark, Are You Here Yet?

Conversely, an upward breakthrough beyond the 4625 level could propel the market higher, potentially targeting the 4750 level. There is growing anticipation in the market regarding the so-called "Santa Claus rally," and this psychological element plays a role in shaping sentiment.

Over the past few weeks, the market has been in consolidation mode, attempting to alleviate some of the exuberance that had characterized it in the wake of substantial gains over the preceding month. The prevailing sentiment hinges on the Federal Reserve's stance on the distribution of cheap money. Hence, vigilant monitoring of the bond markets becomes paramount. A decline in bond prices, and consequently rising yields, would likely buoy the stock market, a factor that seems to command the lion's share of attention at present.

At the end of the day, the S&P 500 continues to navigate uncertain terrain, marked by oscillations and fluctuations within its consolidation zone. Investors are keenly attuned to signals from the Federal Reserve and the performance of the bond market, as these factors hold the key to determining the market's trajectory. As the year-end approaches, the markets are poised for further intrigue and potential shifts, with the delicate balance between economic data, central bank policy, and market psychology continuing to influence the direction of equities.





