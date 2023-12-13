Natural Gas Forecast: Continues To Defy Season

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas markets saw a modest rally during Friday's trading session, with traders mounting a defense of the critical 61.8% Fibonacci level following a harsh downturn.

These markets have grappled with the challenges posed by looming recessionary pressures, leading some to question whether the demand for natural gas will dwindle. Nevertheless, as we approach the coldest season of the year, there is a reasonable expectation that market sentiment will eventually shift.

In this context, it's imperative to keep a close eye on various resistance levels looming above. The initial target stands at the $2.50 level, followed by heightened scrutiny at the $2.70 mark. Any breakthrough beyond these thresholds would raise the prospect of a new upward swing. However, it's important to remain cautious, given the market's propensity to disappoint after multiple false starts. While there have been several occasions when a turnaround and rally seemed imminent, these hopes were dashed repeatedly. Consequently, traders should exercise prudence when considering long positions in this market. Nevertheless, it appears inevitable that a turnaround is on the horizon, as the prospect of natural gas becoming practically free seems highly unlikely. This suggests that while the journey may be turbulent, traders will ultimately reap rewards for participating in what appears to be an impending rebound Other Side...

On the flip side, if the market descends below the lows witnessed during the Thursday session, it would constitute an exceptionally negative development, especially considering the substantial sell-off that has unfolded recently. The natural gas markets are currently grappling with the specter of a severe recession, much like their counterparts in the crude oil markets. The energy sector continues to wrestle with these challenges, but it's only a matter of time before prices become so enticing that investors feel compelled to enter the fray, drawn by the allure of undervalued assets.

In the end, natural gas markets find themselves at a pivotal juncture, marked by the struggle to defend the 61.8% Fibonacci level. Recessionary pressures cast a shadow over these markets, but the imminent onset of winter suggests a potential shift in sentiment. Resistance levels loom overhead, offering targets for potential price surges, but caution remains paramount given past disappointments. Ultimately, the natural gas market seems poised for a rebound, as the notion of it becoming virtually free appears improbable. While the path ahead may be tumultuous, investors stand to benefit from what appears to be an impending resurgence in this market.





