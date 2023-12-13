KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Fell 47 Cents To USD 79.02 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- The price of the Kuwaiti oil barrel fell 47 cents to USD 79.02 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday in contrast to Monday's USD 79.49, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Wednesday. In international markets, the Brent crude went dropped USD 2.79 reaching USD 73.24 pb, the same with the West Texas Intermediate dropped USD 2.71 reaching USD 68.61 pb. (end) km

