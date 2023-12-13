Israeli military arrests 51 more Palestinians in West Bank, rising to 3,810 since October 7

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Israeli army detained an additional 51 Palestinians in the West Bank, bringing the total number of detentions to 3,810 since October 7, as reported by a local nongovernmental organization, the Palestinian Prisoner Society.



The majority of these detentions occurred in Jenin city in the northern West Bank, contributing to the escalating tensions in the region.



Additionally, Israeli forces conducted raids in the town of Silwad, located east of Ramallah, where several residents were questioned before being released, according to information from a reporter on the ground from a Turkish news agency.



The increased security measures and detentions are part of the ongoing unrest in the West Bank, which has been exacerbated by the Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.



The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that nearly 280 Palestinians have lost their lives in the West Bank since the commencement of hostilities, with both Israeli forces and settlers implicated in these incidents.

