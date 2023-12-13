Srinagar Records Season's Coldest Night At Minus 5.3° Cel

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Severe cold conditions continued in Kashmir Valley as Srinagar experienced the season's coldest night at minus 5.3°C on Wednesday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that mercury decreased by 4.3°C and settled to minus 5.3°C. Today's temperature was 4.3°C below normal for this time of the year in Srinagar, the official said.
Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 3.2°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 2.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.3°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.1°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 1.0°C for the place, the official said. Read Also Cold Wave in Kashmir Valley Refuses To Relent Coldest Night In Srinagar At -4.8 Deg Cel
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.7°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 5.5°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and the temperature was 1.3°C below normal for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.
Jammu recorded a minimum of 7.3°C against 9.8°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 1.9°C for the winter capital of J&K while Banihal recorded 2.9°C, Batote 1.7°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.2°C, he said.
MeT has predicted mainly dry and cold weather in J&K till December 21.
“Dry and cold weather most likely to continue till 21st December over most places of J&K with possibility of brief spell of very light snow at isolated extreme higher reaches of North & North Eastern parts of Kashmir Division during the night of 16th Dec,” he said.
