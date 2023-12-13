December In Costa Rica: Month Of Fireworks And With Them Comes The Nightmare For Pets

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-

For many people, fireworks are an expression of multicolored creativity in the sky, especially on starry nights like December, in addition, people also usually use other types of pyrotechnics, such as whistlers, flyers, volcanoes, chasers and bomblets, on dates such as Christmas, New Year, patron saint festivities or La Gritería (the night of the 7th of this month).Yes, people mostly like it, but pets resent these sounds, given that their sense of hearing is much more sensitive than that of humans.

The Spanish organization Animal Ethics points out the physical damage that fireworks can cause to animals:“Fireworks can emit sounds up to 190 decibels (110 to 115 decibels above the 75 to 80 decibel range, where damage to human hearing begins).“Therefore, pyrotechnics generate a noise level higher than that of gunshots (140 decibels), and that of some jet aircraft (100 decibels).”

These are some consequences – in some cases irreversible – on pets, according to this organization:Hearing loss and tinnitus (phenomenon in which they perceive knocks or sounds that do not correspond to something external).

Fear, stress and phobias (dogs are able to hear up to 60,000hz, while humans do not hear anything above 20,000hz. This is why these pets can suffer from anxiety and stress)

Damage from chemical particles, significant burns and eye damage (when animals are exposed to burning gunpowder)

Salivation, tachycardia, intense vocalizations, urination or defecation, increased activity, alertness, and gastrointestinal disorders.

In the case of cats, they will react by fleeing the site and looking for shelter, the same as the dog.

Birds can suffer from tachycardia.

Before the fireworks explode or when the first sounds are heard, do not leave your animal alone. Play with him and run back and forth.

Find the most secluded room and stay with your pet. In the case of cats, the darker that“hiding place” is, the better.

Give him a snack and a toy to chew on to calm his anxiety.

If no one is home, do not lock or leash your dog. Try to leave classical music on him... that will calm him down. If it is a feline, close windows and doors to prevent it from escaping.

There is also the option of buying tranquilizers at a veterinarian. There they will be able to tell you the appropriate doses.

The Moravia Council decided last May to prohibit the sale of sound gunpowder in the canton decision also implies that the municipality of this canton cannot use resources to purchase this type of artifact.

The measure was adopted in order to avoid any type of impact on people, for example those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).In addition, this action is intended to promote animal welfare, since gunpowder can cause damage to domestic and wild animals .

