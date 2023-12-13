Silicon Valley Gaming School Gets A Brand Reboot. University Of Silicon Valley® (USV) Unveils Exciting Brand Revitalization.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovating in education for over 135 years

SAN JOSE, CA, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN JOSE, California (December 13, 2023) - The University of Silicon Valley (USV) is excited to announce the launch of its refreshed brand strategically aimed at enhancing clarity and elevating awareness.

“This evolution of our storied brand was built from the ground up. Students, alumni, faculty, and staff all played an important role in establishing our new look and feel as a leader in the creative technologies education space,” said USV President Chris Spohn.

Dedicated to equipping students for success in dynamic creative technology industries such as gaming, digital animation, and audio production, USV fosters a team-based, multiplayer culture. The university, strategically located in the heart of Silicon Valley, empowers students to tackle real-world challenges that prepare them for careers in their perspective fields.

Founded in 1887 as Cogswell Polytechnical College in San Francisco by Dr. Henry Cogswell, USV has evolved from teaching electrical engineering in the 70s and 80s to embracing digital audio, game design in the 90s, and animation in the 2000s. Today, USV's mission is to provide real-world education inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of Silicon Valley, envisioning growth, prosperity, and prominence while aiming for wide recognition for excellence in educating graduates on the latest technologies and business strategies.

The college underwent a significant transformation a few years ago, changing its name to the University of Silicon Valley (USV). Now, the institution is embarking on a bold brand refresh. The vibrant new brand, a reflection of USV's commitment to preparing students for success in dynamic fields such as gaming, digital animation, and audio production, symbolizes its expertise in providing real-world education poised to shape future professionals in these thriving sectors.

The comprehensive branding and marketing plan showcases a modern logo and a bold, contemporary website. Intentionally deviating from commonplace university marketing jargon, the edgy content messages and imagery align with the unconventional and hip nature of the gaming students it serves. This rebrand is more than a visual transformation; it signifies USV's ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and preparing students for the forefront of creative technology industries.

About University of Silicon Valley® (USV)

Situated in the heart of Silicon Valley - the global center of technological innovation - USV offers world-class, bleeding-edge programs and instruction in technology, animation, audio and video gaming, and is uniquely positioned to pair that learning with actual Silicon Valley professionals and tech companies to provide mentorships, hands-on learning engagements and networking opportunities. Named a 2022“Best University” in U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges rankings, USV graduates complete certificate, bachelor's and master's degree programs with the knowledge, experience and portfolios to launch/accelerate successful careers. Founded in 1887 as Cogswell Polytechnical College, USV, a four-year institution of higher education, is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit us online at usv.

