AB Akola Group Investors Calendar For The 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A list of key information disclosure dates in 2024:
| February 21, 2024
| Interim unaudited report for 6 months of FY 2023/2024.
| February 22, 2024
| Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 6 months of FY 2023/2024.
| May 22, 2024
| Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2023/2024.
| May 23, 2024
| Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2023/2024.
| August 21, 2024
| Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2023/2024.
| August 22, 2024
| Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2023/2024.
| Week 41
| Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
| Week 44
| Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2023/2024.
| November 20, 2024
| Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2024/2025 financial year.
| November 21, 2024
| Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2024/2025.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
CFO
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail ...
