RM Interiors Named Contractor/Rehab Company Of The Year At IMN SFR Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RMI IMN SFR Award

RM Interiors (RMI), was awarded The Contractor/Rehab Company of the Year Award at the second annual IMN SFR Industry Awards in Scottsdale, AZ last week.

- Mark Wagner

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RM Interiors (RMI), was awarded The Contractor/Rehab Company of the Year Award at the second annual IMN SFR Industry Awards in Scottsdale, AZ last week. The award recognizes excellence across a variety of categories including completing projects on time, implementing innovative processes, sourcing materials, cost-effectiveness, and customer satisfaction. RMI is the longest standing flooring provider in the SFR space, having serviced the industry since it exploded in 2011.

IMN, or Information Management Network, hosts events around the world for finance and real estate industry professionals of all kinds. Most notably in the US, IMN has been the flagship organizer of events for the single-family rental (SFR) industry and its leaders for the past 10 years. The who's who of SFR tech, finance, ownership, property management, and specialty trades gather twice per year at IMN's SFR East and West showings - the events garner thousands of attendees each. For the first time in 2022, IMN organized a selection committee of executives from various ownership groups, management companies, and vendors to oversee the implementation, selection, and presentation of The SFR Industry Awards.

Rick Wagner, cofounder of RM Interiors, represented the company in receiving IMN's SFR Contractor/Rehab Company of the Year at the SFR West event last week. In response to the nomination prompt, RMI cited a 98% compliance rate for customers' specified materials, ensuring customers were able to maximize their rebate programs. They also boasted a private-label flooring line that allowed nearly 300 small SFR operators to leverage each other's buying power to drive material prices down, and an integrated scoring hierarchy for their labor-base that lead to an increase in customer satisfaction from 92%-97% in less than one year.

Of the award, Mark Wagner – CEO of RM Interiors, said“It's an honor to be recognized by our peers in the SFR space. We're incredibly proud of what our teams have accomplished for our partners this year and we're looking forward serving them better next year.”

RM Interiors supplies and installs flooring nationally with locations in 17 major metros. Their clients include ownership groups, property managers, contractors, and builders in the single- and multifamily arenas. For more inquiries or further information, please visit .

Cole Bennett

RM Interiors

+1 602-920-6221

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram