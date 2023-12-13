AI In Energy Market: Smart Energy | Europe Dominate By Germany, Italy, Netherlands, UK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI in Energy

Artificial Intelligence in Energy Market Revenue is Projected to exceed $19.8 billion by 2031

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The AI in energy market size was valued at $4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $19.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The integration of AI technologies in the energy sector is fostering a more intelligent, efficient, and sustainable energy ecosystem. As advancements continue, AI is expected to play an increasingly critical role in shaping the future of energy.

Asia-Pacific garnered the highest AI in energy market share of 40% in 2021, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 17.7%.

Top Companies

ABB ltd., Accenture plc, Amazon Web Services Inc., Autogrid Systems, Inc., C3, Centrica plc, Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric, HCL Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, and Schneider Electric and Senseye.

Rising cloud based solutions and increasing applications of robotics in recurring and risky tasks are the factors responsible for boosting the growth of the market over the forthcoming years.

Artificial intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. Specific applications of AI include expert systems, natural language processing, and speech recognition and machine vision. Every industrial environment needs artificial intelligence.

The adoption of AI offers particularly good potential for artificial intelligence in energy market growth.

Artificial intelligence gives a machine the capability to learn and make choices in order to solve issues or improve outcomes in order to achieve a goal.

Artificial intelligence industry is capable of carrying out these crucial judgments in the most effective way possible, which calls for the immediate collection and analysis of these massive volumes of data.

By component type, the solutions segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate in revenue, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2022 to 2031.

By deployment type, the cloud segment is estimated to display the highest growth rate in revenue, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2031.

By applications, the safety and security segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

By end user, the utility segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period.

Electric vehicles are the way of the future, but they also come with new difficulties. AI is now being installed in the electric vehicle sector within cars themselves in order to manage it and transmit information that contributes to solving these challenges, but also outside the car to facilitate the effective management of reports, intelligent mobility solutions, etc.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is attempting to be used in the energy sector and is already proving essential by providing the market and households with new information services in the control over energy infrastructure, optimizing generation, reducing consumption, or fighting climate change, which are only some of the promises it holds in the coming years.

Energy companies are integrating data with AI-powered video analytics systems to explore and analyze various types of data, such as sales data, for informed decision-making.

