Middle East Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 1,926.6 Million By 2027, Growing With A CAGR Of 5.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Middle East Skin Care Products size

Increase in adoption of new product branding and advertising strategies among skin care products manufacturers drives the growth of the market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East skin care products market size was valued at $1,781.1 million in 2019, and is projected reach $1,926.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Request The Sample PDF of This Report:

Increase in adoption of new product branding and advertising strategies among skin care products manufacturers drives the growth of the Middle East skin care products market . On the other hand, use of chemical rich products restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in awareness of probable side effects of cosmetics and skin concerns among customers is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Skin care products manufacturers across Middle East are now switching their preference to produce hand sanitizers, cleaning agents, and personal care products. This, in turn, has boosted the Middle East skin care market.

At the same time, several lockdown measures and import & export restrictions on goods posed an array of key challenges for the exporters, especially during the initial phase. However, the global situation is getting better and the market is anticipated to revive soon.

Procure Complete Report (67 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

The Middle East skin care products market is analyzed across type, purpose, and country.

On the basis of type, the face care segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The eye care segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2027.

On the basis of purpose, the hydration segment contributed to the highest market share, with nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. At the same time, the repair/renewal segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the Middle East skin care products market report include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Revlon, Inc., Unilever Plc., L'oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG., Shiseido Company Limited, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Kao Corporation. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Inquiry Before Buying @ :

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the face care segment dominated the market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the Middle East skin care products market forecast period.

By purpose, the hydration segment accounted for highest share in the Middle East skin care products market growth in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027.

The key players profiled in the Middle East skin care products industry report includes Procter & Gamble, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Kao Corporation, Unilever Plc., L'oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG., Shiseido Company Limited, and Revlon, Inc..

Reasons to Buy this Middle East Skin Care Products Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you're looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

Related Report :

Skin Care Products Market

Vietnam Skin Care Products Market

Malaysia Skin Care Products Market

Professional Hair Care Market

K-beauty Products Market

Related Article:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn