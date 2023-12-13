Kosovo struggles with surge in circulation of counterfeit euro coins

(MENAFN) Kosovo, a Balkan country, is grappling with a surge in the circulation of counterfeit euro coins, constituting an emerging epidemic.



The proliferation of counterfeit money primarily occurs through accounts established on various social media platforms. The forged coins, valued at approximately half their genuine counterparts, find willing buyers in this illicit market.



According to Nadire Ibrahimi, an expert at the Kosovo Forensic Medicine Agency, over 90 percent of the examined euro coins have been identified as counterfeit, underscoring the severity of the issue.



"Of the 38,137 fake coins that came to be examined in total, 36,269 were found to be €2, 1,832 were €1, and only 36 were 50 (euro) cents." Ibrahimi, tasked with verifying the authenticity of the coins, made this statement.



Ibrahimi added that distinguishing counterfeit coins from genuine ones is relatively straightforward, as the fakes often exhibit characteristics such as a darker color, deformities, and a stronger attraction to magnets.



In Kosovo, a significant number of businesses refrain from accepting €2 coins due to the prevalence of counterfeit currency. Various establishments employ distinct methods to discern fake money from legitimate currency.



To combat the influx of counterfeit money, Kosovo police have been actively engaged in efforts to prevent its entry into the country. In a November 6 operation, individuals attempting to bring approximately €85,000 worth of fake coins from North Macedonia into Kosovo were apprehended.



The Central Bank of Kosovo issued a statement emphasizing that all banknotes and coins denominated in euros, without exception, are valid means of payment.



Despite being a potential candidate for EU enlargement, Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, has been using the euro as its official currency since 2002. The country's independence has been acknowledged by numerous nations, including Turkey.

MENAFN13122023000045015839ID1107585326