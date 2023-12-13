Yuan's Rising Global Role Is Opportunity To Hasten Reforms

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Amid considerable doom and gloom in China's economy, President Xi Jinping has at least one 2023 milestone to celebrate: a near-doubling of the yuan's role in global payments.

The yuan's 3.6% share might not sound too impressive considering the US still commands 47% of payments. But the rate of increase from 1.9% over the last 11 months since January is sure to catch Washington's attention.

The key now, of course, is for Xi's team to lean into the trend by accelerating financial reform efforts . Hastening it depends on Xi's ability to earn investors' trust.

Developed economies have something in common: They build credible and trusted financial systems before trillions of dollars of overseas capital arrive. They methodically increase transparency, prod companies to strengthen governance, devise reliable surveillance mechanisms, develop an independent credit-rating system and erect a robust market infrastructure before the world shows up.

As 2024 approaches, investors will be paying closer attention than ever to whether Xi's reformers can keep up with the yuan's rise.

This week, China's Central Economic Work Conference convened in Beijing to plot the next steps for Asia's biggest economy. Xi's Communist Party vowed to boost domestic demand, tackle the real-estate crisis and accelerate the development of strategic sectors to raise China's competitive game.

“China's economy has achieved a recovery, with solid progress made in high-quality development in 2023,” party leaders said, according to state-owned Xinhua.“China still has to overcome some difficulties and challenges to further revive the economy.”

And to continue building on the yuan's increasing popularity. The yuan's international profile is growing at a moment when questions about the US dollar's dominance are surging. Concerns hit a fever pitch in mid-November when Moody's Investors Service threatened to deprive the US of its last AAA credit rating.

US fiscal policy

That news dropped soon after America's national debt topped $33 trillion. Moody's also cited political dysfunction amid Washington lawmakers playing politics with the nation's basic functioning.

“Fiscal policymaking is less robust in the US than in many AAA-rated peers, and another shutdown would be further evidence of this weakness,” Moody's analysts argue.

“After having negotiated a contentious bipartisan debt-limit deal in June, US Congress is yet again renewing internal party disagreements that threaten a government shutdown and clearly reflect the political hurdles to US fiscal policymaking.”

Such political brinkmanship risks doing additional damage to the dollar. So is the collateral damage from 11 Federal Reserve interest-rate increases in 18 months. And fallout from President Joe Biden using the dollar as leverage in efforts to punish Russia over its Ukraine invasion.

But this milestone is the payoff for Xi's policy of internationalizing the yuan.

The effort began gaining traction in 2016, when the governor of the People's Bank of China at the time, Zhou Xiaochuan, secured a place for the yuan in the International Monetary Fund's“special drawing rights” program. It marked the yuan's inclusion in the IMF's exclusive club of reserve currencies, joining the dollar, euro, yen and pound sterling.