Egypt declares Israeli actions in Gaza indicate intention of forced displacement of Palestinians

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Egypt made a statement expressing its perception that all Israeli activities within the Gaza Strip are clear indicators of an intention to forcibly displace Palestinians from their lands. Egypt's stance underscores concern about the implications of Israeli actions in the region and their potential impact on the Palestinian population residing in the Gaza Strip.



The Foreign Ministry issued this statement in direct response to comments made by Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer. Dermer's remarks suggested that Tel Aviv was actively "encouraging voluntary migration from the Gaza Strip."



In response to Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer's indications of encouraging voluntary migration from the Gaza Strip, Egypt firmly rejects any Israeli attempts, whether voluntary or forced, to displace Palestinians from Gaza. This stance was emphasized by Foreign Ministry representative Ahmed Abu Zeid.



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has consistently warned against the repercussions of any displacement attempts, particularly highlighting concerns about potential moves to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to the Egyptian Sinai.



The ongoing conflict, initiated by a cross-border attack from the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, has led to extensive Israeli actions, including air and ground bombardments, a siege, and a ground offensive in retaliation. According to Gaza's health authorities, the toll stands at a minimum of 18,412 Palestinians killed and 50,100 injured since the outbreak of hostilities.

