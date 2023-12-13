Israeli reporter stresses urgent need for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) An Israeli journalist and author, Gideon Levy, stressed the urgent need for a swift cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, suggesting the involvement of international powers to facilitate it.



Levy conveyed these thoughts during his participation in the TRT World Forum 2023 held in Istanbul, where he shared insights on the ongoing war with a Turkish news agency.



Distinguishing between Israeli and international media coverage, Levy highlighted that Israel's official daily and global media outlets should not be equated in their portrayal of events in Gaza. He commended the international media for effectively transmitting Gaza's reality to households across Europe, Asia, and Africa, emphasizing their fairness in depicting the situation.



Levy emphasized the importance of universal awareness, stressing that it's crucial for everyone to witness and comprehend the circumstances unfolding in Gaza.



"This is the duty of everyone in the world, to see injured children, to see homeless people, to see lifeless bodies, to see hospitals. Everyone has to see this," he stated.



In drawing a comparison between Israeli media and its global counterparts, Levy remarked: “I cannot say the same for the Israeli media, which systematically, deliberately and voluntarily hid what was happening from Israeli viewers and readers.”



“The Israelis don't see anything because they don't want to see,” he added.

MENAFN13122023000045015839ID1107585314