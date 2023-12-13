Hamas leader declares Palestinian resilience made Biden admit ‘madness’ of Israeli actions in Gaza

(MENAFN) In response to a question during a press conference in Beirut, senior Hamas leader Osama Hamdan asserted that the resilience and determination of the Palestinian people have led U.S. President Joe Biden to recognize the "madness" of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip.



Hamdan's remarks were prompted by a comment made by Biden earlier in the day, where the U.S. President stated that Israel is losing support globally.



He further emphasized that the ongoing Israeli military operation “will have catastrophic repercussions” not only on Israel but also on U.S. President Joe Biden's chances of reelection.



Hamdan pointed out a notable contradiction in Biden's statements, highlighting that while the U.S. President affirmed unequivocal support for Israel just yesterday, today he acknowledges a shift where Israel is beginning to lose international support.



Biden commented that the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is witnessing a decline in global support. He emphasized that Netanyahu "has to strengthen and change" his government to effectively address and "find a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."



Israel has carried out air and ground attacks, enforced a blockade, and initiated a ground offensive in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.



Since then, Gaza's health authorities report at least 18,412 Palestinians killed and 50,100 others injured in the Israeli military actions.

