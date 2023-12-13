Israeli army starts seawater pumping process into tunnel network in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Israeli army has reportedly initiated the process of pumping seawater into the tunnel network believed to be utilized by the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.



The move, revealed in a report on Tuesday, is part of a comprehensive strategy employed by Israel to dismantle these tunnels, as per information from US officials briefed on Israeli military operations.



According to the report, the flooding of the extensive tunnel system, stretching 300 miles, is still in its early stages. Israeli authorities are said to be evaluating the use of thick blast doors in managing the tunnels, and the initiative involves tapping into the Mediterranean Sea as a water source.



The pumping operation is anticipated to unfold over several weeks, coinciding with the recent installation of two additional pumps, supplementing the five pumps added in the preceding month.



Preliminary tests for the flooding were reportedly conducted last month, marking a significant step in Israel's effort to neutralize the perceived strategic importance of the underground network in Hamas operations on the battlefield.



However, this move has faced criticism, with concerns raised about potential environmental consequences and exacerbation of freshwater scarcity in Gaza.



The Biden administration officials have expressed reservations, suggesting that the use of seawater might not be as effective and could pose a threat to Gaza's freshwater supply. This development adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing geopolitical dynamics in the region.

