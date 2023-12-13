US declares additional USD200M military aid for Ukraine

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the United States declared an extra USD200 million military assistance package for Ukraine for its “critical” safety as well as defense requirements.



"America’s commitment to supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression is unshakable," United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated in a post on social media.



The US Department of Defense has declared that the package comprises extra air defense capabilities, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment aimed at supporting Ukraine in countering Russia, as stated in an official announcement.



This revelation coincided with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House for a meeting with US President Joe Biden.



"I just signed another $200 million drawdown from the Department of Defense for Ukraine, and that will be coming quickly," United States President Joe Biden informed journalists in a meeting in the Oval Office with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



Zelenskyy stated that he was satisfied with the military assistance, declaring: "I am grateful to the US for its unwavering support for Ukraine, including the USD200 million military aid package announced today."

