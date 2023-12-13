UN General Assembly passes draft resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the UN General Assembly passed a draft resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza.



The non-binding resolution, supported by almost 100 countries, including Turkey, received 153 votes in favor during an emergency special session on Palestine, which convened with the participation of 193 member states.



Ten countries, including the US, Israel, and Austria, opposed the resolution, while 23 countries, including the UK, Germany, Italy, and Ukraine, abstained from voting.



Apart from urging a cease-fire, the resolution expressed deep concern about the dire humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of Palestinian civilians. It underscored the need to protect both the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations in accordance with international humanitarian law.



The resolution called on all parties to adhere to their obligations under international law, particularly in safeguarding civilians.



The draft resolution also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and ensuring humanitarian access. It referenced the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and resolutions related to the question of Palestine.



The resolution recalled relevant UN Security Council resolutions and acknowledged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's use of Article 99 of the UN Charter for the first time since assuming office in 2017 to establish a cease-fire.



Additionally, the resolution highlighted a letter from Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, addressed to the president of the General Assembly, drawing attention to the deteriorating humanitarian situation.

