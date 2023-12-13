Coffee Concentrate Market To Worth USD 3.90 Billion By 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key companies in coffee concentrate market are Javy Coffee Company (U.S.) , The J.M. Smucker Company (U.S.), Starbucks Corporation (U.S.) , Blue Bottle Coffee, Inc. (U.S.) , Kohana Coffee (U.S.) , Nestle S.A. (Switzerland) , Climpson & Sons (U.K.) , Monin (France) , Grady's Cold Brew (U.S.) , Wandering Bear Coffee (U.S.), and more players profiled. Pune, India, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coffee concentrate market size was valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.67 billion in 2023 to USD 3.90 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. The increasing preference of consumers toward instant coffee products, including top roast coffee and powdered coffee concentrate, boosts the coffee concentrate market growth. The increasing interest of Generation Z consumers toward affordable quality coffee experiences at home boosts market growth. Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure: Leading Players Featured in the Research Report: Companies leading the coffee concentrate market are Javy Coffee Company (U.S.), The J.M. Smucker Company (U.S.), Starbucks Corporation (U.S.), Blue Bottle Coffee, Inc. (U.S.), Kohana Coffee (U.S.), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Climpson & Sons (U.K.), Monin (France) , Grady's Cold Brew (U.S.), Wandering Bear Coffee (U.S.) Report Scope & Segmentation:

COVID-19 Impact

Sudden Increase in Retail Sales During COVID-19 Pandemic Augmented Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the coffee concentrate market growth. The growth is attributed to the sudden increase in retail sales during the COVID-19 pandemic due to consumer stockpiling with the increasing fear of COVID-19 lockdowns announced by governments globally. Retail channels, such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retail, and convenience stores, witnessed an increased demand for coffee products, such as coffee concentrates, during the pandemic.

Segments

Rising Caffeine Consumption to Aid Caffeinated Segment Growth

Based on type, the market is segmented into caffeinated and decaffeinated. The caffeinated segment dominates the market. The growth is attributed to the increasing consumption of caffeine among individuals globally, fueling the demand for caffeine products prepared from either Arabica or Robusta.

Higher Availability of Different Product Variants Drive Retail Segment Growth

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into HoReCa and retail. Retail segment is further segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retail. The retail segment dominates the market due to the higher availability of different product variants in supermarkets/hypermarkets.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report offers:



Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players. The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints

Demand for Convenient and Highly Economical Coffee Concentrate Products to Drive Market Growth

The coffee concentrate products are convenient to use and highly economical, which further drives the coffee concentrate market growth. The increasing number of new startups and new-product launches has increased the penetration globally with the availability at many retail channels, such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retail.

However, the high availability of several substitute products, such as instant powdered coffee, may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

High Consumption of Soluble Coffee to Aid Market Growth in Europe

Europe holds a dominant coffee concentrate market share. The growth is attributed to the higher consumption of soluble coffee at home in several European nations, such as the U.K., Italy, France, Germany, and others.

North America is expected to have significant growth due to the high per capita coffee consumption in the U.S.

Competitive Landscape

Growing Key Players Focus on New Product Launches to Boost Market Growth

The market consists of key players, such as Javy Coffee, Starbucks Corporation, J. M. Smucker, and others. The increasing focus of these market players in launching new products and regional expansion to cater to the rising demand among consumers to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Industry Development

November 2022 – Westrock Coffee Company announced the acquisition of Kohana Coffee to raise its product portfolio and distribution channel of concentrate and RTD products.

