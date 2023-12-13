Coffee Concentrate Market To Worth USD 3.90 Billion By 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key companies in coffee concentrate market are Javy Coffee Company (U.S.) , The J.M. Smucker Company (U.S.), Starbucks Corporation (U.S.) , Blue Bottle Coffee, Inc. (U.S.) , Kohana Coffee (U.S.) , Nestle S.A. (Switzerland) , Climpson & Sons (U.K.) , Monin (France) , Grady's Cold Brew (U.S.) , Wandering Bear Coffee (U.S.), and more players profiled.
Pune, India, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coffee concentrate market size was valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.67 billion in 2023 to USD 3.90 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period.
The increasing preference of consumers toward instant coffee products, including top roast coffee and powdered coffee concentrate, boosts the coffee concentrate market growth. The increasing interest of Generation Z consumers toward affordable quality coffee experiences at home boosts market growth.
Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:
Companies leading the coffee concentrate market are Javy Coffee Company (U.S.), The J.M. Smucker Company (U.S.), Starbucks Corporation (U.S.), Blue Bottle Coffee, Inc. (U.S.), Kohana Coffee (U.S.), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Climpson & Sons (U.K.), Monin (France) , Grady's Cold Brew (U.S.), Wandering Bear Coffee (U.S.)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
| Report Attributes
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2030
| Forecast CAGR
| 5.54%
| 2030 Value Projection
| USD 3.90 Billion
| Coffee Concentrate Market Size in 2022
| USD 2.54 Billion
| Historical Data
| 2019-2021
| No. of Pages
| 162
| Report Coverage
| Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
| Segments Covered
|
By Type By Distribution Channel By Region
| Regions Covered
|
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa
| Coffee Concentrate Market Growth Drivers
| Demand for Convenient and Highly Economical Coffee Concentrate Products to Drive Market Growth
COVID-19 Impact
Sudden Increase in Retail Sales During COVID-19 Pandemic Augmented Market Growth
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the coffee concentrate market growth. The growth is attributed to the sudden increase in retail sales during the COVID-19 pandemic due to consumer stockpiling with the increasing fear of COVID-19 lockdowns announced by governments globally. Retail channels, such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, online retail, and convenience stores, witnessed an increased demand for coffee products, such as coffee concentrates, during the pandemic.
Segments
Rising Caffeine Consumption to Aid Caffeinated Segment Growth
Based on type, the market is segmented into caffeinated and decaffeinated. The caffeinated segment dominates the market. The growth is attributed to the increasing consumption of caffeine among individuals globally, fueling the demand for caffeine products prepared from either Arabica or Robusta.
Higher Availability of Different Product Variants Drive Retail Segment Growth
By distribution channel, the market is segmented into HoReCa and retail. Retail segment is further segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retail. The retail segment dominates the market due to the higher availability of different product variants in supermarkets/hypermarkets.
Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
Report Coverage
The report offers:
Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. Comprehensive insights into regional developments. List of major industry players. Key strategies adopted by the market players. The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.
Drivers & Restraints
Demand for Convenient and Highly Economical Coffee Concentrate Products to Drive Market Growth
The coffee concentrate products are convenient to use and highly economical, which further drives the coffee concentrate market growth. The increasing number of new startups and new-product launches has increased the penetration globally with the availability at many retail channels, such as hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retail.
However, the high availability of several substitute products, such as instant powdered coffee, may hamper market growth during the forecast period.
Regional Insights
High Consumption of Soluble Coffee to Aid Market Growth in Europe
Europe holds a dominant coffee concentrate market share. The growth is attributed to the higher consumption of soluble coffee at home in several European nations, such as the U.K., Italy, France, Germany, and others.
North America is expected to have significant growth due to the high per capita coffee consumption in the U.S.
Competitive Landscape
Growing Key Players Focus on New Product Launches to Boost Market Growth
The market consists of key players, such as Javy Coffee, Starbucks Corporation, J. M. Smucker, and others. The increasing focus of these market players in launching new products and regional expansion to cater to the rising demand among consumers to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics
Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Key Insights
Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Global Coffee Concentrate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges Amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis
Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast
By Type
Caffeinated Decaffeinated By Distribution Channel
HoReCa Retail By Region
Supermarket/Hypermarkets Convenience/Grocery Stores Specialty Stores E-commerce
North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa
To be Continued...!
Key Industry Development
November 2022 – Westrock Coffee Company announced the acquisition of Kohana Coffee to raise its product portfolio and distribution channel of concentrate and RTD products.
