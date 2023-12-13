Technical stop by Zelensky in Cape Verde triggers political drama

(MENAFN) A brief technical stop by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Cape Verde over the weekend has triggered a political storm within the African nation's leadership. Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva's decision to use the stopover as an opportunity to meet with Zelensky has ignited accusations of partisanship and opportunism from President Jose Maria Neves, leading to concerns about the country's international standing.



President Neves expressed his disapproval of the prime minister's unilateral decision, asserting that it could harm Cape Verde's image on the global stage. In a press meeting on Monday, Neves emphasized the need for transparent communication and lamented the lack of advance notice regarding Correia e Silva's plans. He underscored the importance of mature governance to prevent unnecessary disputes within the government and to safeguard the country's reputation.



Voicing his concerns, President Neves stated, "There have to be adult people in the room to prevent institutional deterioration and unnecessary clashes." He further emphasized that when a counterpart of the President of the Republic visits Cape Verde, coordination between various government institutions is essential, and such matters should not be presented as a fait accompli.



President Neves hinted at taking measures to address the situation without providing specific details. He expressed feeling "profoundly strange" about the entire incident and highlighted the need for proper protocol and communication channels in handling visits by foreign dignitaries.



In response, Prime Minister Correia e Silva defended his actions, stating that discussions between the government and the president should not be played out in the media or on social networks. He refrained from providing additional comments on the meeting itself or addressing President Neves' reaction.



As Cape Verde grapples with this internal leadership clash, the incident raises questions about the coordination and communication protocols within the government, highlighting the delicate balance required to manage diplomatic engagements without causing internal rifts.



The aftermath of Zelensky's stopover serves as a backdrop for broader discussions on governance and the impact of such controversies on Cape Verde's standing in the international arena.





