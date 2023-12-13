NIA Searches 6 Locations In B'luru In Terror Module Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Karnataka's state capital in an ongoing investigation into the Bengaluru terror module case.

NIA sources said the agency has been carrying out searches since early morning on the premises linked to the suspects.

The source said fresh searches were underway after the anti-terror probe agency got new leads in the case.

The searches came after the NIA took over the case earlier this year in connection with the Bengaluru terror module case. Five suspected terrorists were arrested in July in Bengaluru by the CCB for allegedly planning a terror attack in the state capital.

