Leopard Cub Found Dead On NH-44, Police Suspect Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) A leopard cub was found dead on the National Highway (NH)-44 on Wednesday, a Delhi Police official, adding that it was hit by a vehicle.
The official said that a police control room call was received at 4 a.m. of the dead cub near Khatu Shyam Mandir, in the area of Alipur police station.
Acting on the call, a police team reached the spot.
“Prima facie it appeared to be a case of traffic accident. The body has been taken into custody and the Forest Department informed for further necessary action,” the police official added.
