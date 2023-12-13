               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Leopard Cub Found Dead On NH-44, Police Suspect Accident


12/13/2023 1:30:26 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) A leopard cub was found dead on the National Highway (NH)-44 on Wednesday, a Delhi Police official, adding that it was hit by a vehicle.

The official said that a police control room call was received at 4 a.m. of the dead cub near Khatu Shyam Mandir, in the area of Alipur police station.

Acting on the call, a police team reached the spot.

“Prima facie it appeared to be a case of traffic accident. The body has been taken into custody and the Forest Department informed for further necessary action,” the police official added.

--IANS

ssh/ksk

MENAFN13122023000231011071ID1107585253

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search