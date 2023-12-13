Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga Reunite At 'Maestro' Premiere

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 13 (IANS) Actress-singer Lady Gaga stepped out to celebrate her former co-star Bradley Cooper at the writer-director's 'Maestro' premiere.

The 13-time Grammy winner, 37, posed with Bradley, 48, and his 'Maestro' co-star, Carey Mulligan, before the screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, reports People magazine.

Bradley's daughter, Lea De Seine, 6, also posed with the stars.

The two collaborated on 'A Star Is Born' in 2018, which starred Bradley as a hard-drinking musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer, played by Gaga.

As per People, the film earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Actor for Bradley and Best Actress for Gaga. She earned the film's only Oscar victory, taking home the award for Best Original Song for 'Shallow'.

The song also earned three Grammys. During the 2019 Oscars ceremony, the pair performed an intimate duet of the song, which had fans convinced the stars might have feelings for each other in real life.

In November 2021, Bradley told 'The Hollywood Reporter' that they had simply chosen to stay in character to curb his nerves while singing live at the awards show.

"Just from a personal standpoint, it reduces the anxiety level", Bradley said.

"They kind of fall in love in that scene in the film. It's that explosive moment that happens to happen to them on a stage in front of thousands of people... It would have been so weird if we were both on stools facing the audience”.

At the time of A Star Is Born's Los Angeles premiere, Bradley told People,“I made a friend for life”.

“As great as this movie was, the thing that I think I'll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I'm very lucky to have worked with her,” the director said in 2018.

