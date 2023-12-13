Scalable Software-Defined Networking Market Future Growth Analysis Report Till 2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Scalable Software-Defined Networking Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Enterprise Type (Small and Mid-sized, Large Enterprises), By Vertical (IT and Telecommunication, Academia and Research, BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Others), Regional Forecast, 2023-2030

The global“Scalable Software-defined Networking Market Size” is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2030. Fortune Business InsightsTM in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Scalable Software-defined Networking Market Size, Share and Revenue Forecast, 2023-2030". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

SITA partnered with Secure Access Service Edge's (SASE) firm Versa Networks to introduce its multi-tenant edge-protected Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution. SITA Connect Go is a software-based solution that allows various airlines, ground managers, and others to access the identical virtualized structure at airports and in the cloud networks with more accessible and fast connectivity. Thus, it brings superior flexibility to the airline industries in multi-cloud implementation.

Vodaphone upgraded the Software-defined Networking (SDN), which links the network's multiple provider elements. The network serves millions of users, internet independents, and content workers, which directs the telco's mobile, fixed, and voice traffic over 28 nations and continents.

Cisco launched AppDynamics Cloud, a cloud-based platform for advanced applications based on progressively complex, distributed infrastructures, and solutions. It is developed for usability, simplicity, and intuitiveness. It enables IT teams to distribute digital experiences among the demand from consumers, end-users, and firms.

Regional Analysis for Scalable Software-defined Networking Market:



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

TheScalable Software-defined Networking Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Scalable Software-defined Networking Market Segments:

By Enterprise Type



Small and Mid-sized Large Enterprises

By Vertical



IT and Telecommunication

Academia and Research

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods Others (Government and Defense)

Top SmartScalable Software-defined Networking Market Size Manufacturers covered in the Market Report include:



Intel Corporation,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company,

Cisco,

IBM Corporation

Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Pluribus Networks Inc.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Pica8 Inc.

Arista Networks Inc.

Citrix Systems Dell Technologies

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

