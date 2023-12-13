Media reports Scandinavian Airlines prohibits Nesquik in support of Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a recent move, Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has made headlines by removing the popular Nesquik chocolate drink from its in-flight menus. The decision comes in response to Ukrainian authorities listing the Swiss manufacturer Nestle as a "war sponsor" last month. Nestle's inclusion in Ukraine's National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NACP) list, branding them as "international sponsors of war," has sparked a ripple effect affecting businesses associated with the Swiss multinational.



Since Russia's military campaign against Ukraine began last year, Kiev has been steadfast in demanding that Western companies completely sever ties with Russia. Those who resist compliance have found themselves on the NACP's list, a move that lacks legal power but serves as a mechanism to shame companies and inflict reputational damage. SAS has opted to adhere to Kiev's blacklist, leading to the removal of Nesquik drinking chocolate from its on-board offerings. The airline, in a statement to TV 2, confirmed its respect for the blacklist and disclosed ongoing discussions with select suppliers to understand their future plans.



SAS's stance goes beyond the removal of Nesquik, as the airline had previously taken similar actions against Mondelez and Pepsi, both of which found themselves on Kiev's blacklist as well. The decision to comply with the Ukrainian authority's list reflects the challenges faced by multinational companies navigating geopolitical complexities and public opinion.



Nestle, in response to the controversy, has defended its decision to maintain operations in Russia, citing access to products as a basic human right and a core company value. The Swiss giant employs over 7,000 workers in Russia, emphasizing the predominantly local workforce. The move by SAS to remove Nestle's products underscores the delicate balance companies must strike between business interests, geopolitical pressures, and ethical considerations, as the fallout from the conflict continues to impact global business dynamics. The airline's decision raises questions about the broader implications for companies facing similar dilemmas and the role of businesses in navigating geopolitical conflicts while upholding their values.





