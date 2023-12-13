UN ready to vote on crucial ceasefire amid escalating concerns regarding Gaza starvation

(MENAFN) Amid escalating concerns of starvation and a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is set to vote on a crucial ceasefire resolution. The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has sounded the alarm, stating that the situation in Gaza has reached a critical point, with the agency itself on the verge of collapse. The almost entire dependency of Gaza's population on humanitarian aid is now at risk, as essential supplies like food, water, and fuel are being systematically weaponized in the ongoing conflict.



UNRWA's recent statement on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted the dire conditions faced by Gazans, revealing that many have gone without food for two to three days. Despite the agency's efforts, the scarcity of vital resources underscores the severity of the crisis, with hunger affecting the entire population. United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the imminent risk of starvation and famine, citing alarming statistics that reveal 97 percent of households in northern Gaza and 83 percent of displaced individuals in the south are not receiving sufficient nutrition.



The humanitarian response is further hampered by the challenging security situation on the ground, with intense shelling and hostilities preventing United Nations agencies and their partners from reaching those in desperate need. Guterres has urgently called for a humanitarian ceasefire to safeguard civilians and facilitate the immediate delivery of life-saving aid. However, the recent veto by the United States in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has complicated matters, as the proposed resolution demanding a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza was rejected. Washington defended its decision, stating that an "unsustainable" ceasefire would only lay the groundwork for future conflicts, emphasizing Israel's right to defend itself.



As the international community grapples with the complex dynamics of the Gaza crisis, the United Nation's response, both in terms of the General Assembly's upcoming vote and the Security Council's recent setback, reflects the ongoing challenges in addressing the urgent needs of the Gaza population amidst the backdrop of a protracted conflict. The ramifications of these decisions resonate not only in the immediate humanitarian context but also raise broader questions about the role of international institutions in resolving entrenched conflicts and fostering lasting peace in the region.



