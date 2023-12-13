Children Entertainment Centers Market To Reach $30.7 Billion By 2032 At 10.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Continuous launch of new entertainment centers supporting family activities, F&B integration, participatory play, increase in number of malls, and favorable youth demographics

by Visitor Demographic (Families with Children (0-9), Families with Children (9-12), Teenagers (12-18), Young Adults (18-24), and Adults (Ages 24+)), Facility Size (Up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and Over 30 acres), Revenue Source (Entry Fees and Ticket Sales, Food and Beverages, Merchandising, Advertisement, and Others), and Activity Area (Arcade Studios, AR and VR gaming Zones, Physical Play Activities, Skill/Competition Games, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032"

According to the report, the global children entertainment centers market generated $11.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $30.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities The children entertainment centers market is expected to witness notable growth owing to continuous launch of new entertainment centers supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play, increase in number of malls and favorable youth demographics. Moreover, the surge in investments in new games and attractions is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, the increase in ticket prices limits the growth of the children entertainment centers market. Download Sample Pages: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $11.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 $30.7 Billion CAGR 10.6

% No. of Pages in Report 439 Segments covered Visitor Demographic, Facility Size, Revenue Source, Activity Area, and Region. Drivers Continuous launch of new entertainment centers supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play Increase in number of malls Favorable youth demographics Opportunities Surge in investments in new games and attractions Restraints Increase in ticket prices

The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on children entertainment centers, significantly altering their operations and visitor experiences. These centers, often bustling hubs for families, faced unprecedented challenges due to lockdowns, social distancing mandates, and safety concerns.

Closures or severe limitations in capacity affected these venues, leading to revenue loss and financial strain. To adapt, many centers implemented stringent safety protocols, such as enhanced cleaning measures, reduced capacities, and mandatory mask mandates, impacting the overall ambiance and visitor capacity. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of online and at-home entertainment options, diverting attention away from physical entertainment centers. The financial impact and shifts in consumer behavior led to closures or limited services for several entertainment centers, reshaping the landscape of this industry.

The teenagers (12-18) segment to rule the market

By visitor demographic, the teenagers (12-18)segment held the major share in 2022, garnering more than one-third of the global children entertainment centers market revenue, owing to high inclination of teenagers toward video games and numerous new indoor and outdoor games and various categories provided by several children's entertainment centers. However, the programmatic premium buying (PPB) segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, owing to fun learning and recreational activities such as sports and arts that add value to personality as well as sharpen children's skills.

The 1-10 acres segment to dominate by 2032

By facility size, the 1-10 acres segment accounted for more than one-fourth

of the global children entertainment centers market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to diverse range of activities, outdoor and indoor components, themed attractions, crowd management, potential for future expansion,

and compliance with zoning regulations, creating a comprehensive and engaging experience for children while accommodating various creative and operational needs. However, the 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft. segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 14.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in number of indoor children's entertainment centers integrated with arcades, restaurants, and music to cater to increasing number of local audiences, number of key players are developing children's entertainment centers.

The entry fees and ticket prices segment to dominate by 2032

By revenue source, the entry fees and ticket prices segment accounted for more than one-third of the global children entertainment centers market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the boost by 2032, owing to the adopt of dynamic pricing strategies, where ticket costs vary based on factors like peak hours, special events, or demand fluctuations. However, the merchandising segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 12.3% throughout the forecast period, owing to the integration of exclusive and themed merchandise directly related to the center is attractions or characters. This merchandise is not just limited to generic items but extends to unique, collectible products, including limited-edition toys, apparel, and accessories that tie back to specific experiences or storylines within the entertainment center.

The arcade studios segment to dominate by 2032

By activity area, the arcade studios segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global children entertainment centers market share in 2022, and is expected to dominate the market by 2032, owing to the fusion of classic arcade games with modern technology, offering a diverse mix of experiences. However, the AR and VR gaming zones segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 13.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing number of investments in a diverse display of AR and VR experiences, moving beyond mere gaming to incorporate educational and interactive storytelling elements. These experiences range from simulated educational adventures to storytelling in VR environments, enhancing the immersive aspect and offering children a blend of entertainment and learning.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2022

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global children entertainment centers market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to surge in emphasis on creating immersive environments that transport children into fantastical worlds through themed play areas, adventure zones, and storytelling-driven attractions. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, owing to the largest number of malls in the world are in the Asia-Pacific region, accounting for nearly 80% of the retail space under construction globally.

Disney

Lego System A/S

Dave And Buster's, Inc.

Landmark Group

Funriders

Kidzania

Scene75 Entertainment Centers LLC

Smaaash

CEC Entertainment Concepts, LP. Cinergy Entertainment Group

The report analyzes these key players in the global children entertainment centers market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

